Four injured as tree branch falls on cars parked on District Court premises

KOCHI: Four persons were injured and three cars were damaged as the branch of a tree fell on top of the cars parked at the Ernakulam District Court Bar Association compound adjacent to the Maharaja’s College.The incident occurred around 1 pm on Friday. Out of four injured, two of them -- both advocates -- sustained serious injuries and were hospitalised. According to Raghunath, a staffer at the District Court Bar Association, the branch of the tree in the Maharaja’s College compound fell on top of the cars. “Two advocates who were standing near the cars were injured.

They were admitted to Medical Trust Hospital and General Hospital respectively,” he said. “Two others who were standing near the car also had minor injuries,” he added. Fire and rescue service personnel were called immediately to remove the huge tree branch from the cars. The compound is surrounded by several huge trees. Mathew George, principal, Maharaja’s College, said that he had alerted the district collector on the looming danger.

“A letter was written to the collector three months back to chop off the branches of the tree as they posed a threat to the public during the monsoon season,” he said. George said he had written a letter to the corporation and PWD as well in this regard. “But no action was taken. There are several trees in the compound that may fall in the monsoon season if there is a strong wind,” said George.“We had already informed authorities months back and will write to them again citing this incident,” he added.

The fire and rescue service team reached the spot to remove the branch of the tree. “Ahead of the monsoon season, the beat officer of the respective areas had taken a list of trees that need to be cut or branches to be chopped to avoid accidents.

Almost 75 per cent of the city divisions have been covered and the list will soon be submitted to the corporation and forest department,” said Saju, fire and rescue officer, Gandhinagar.“Only the forest department or the corporation has the permission to cut or chop branches of the trees in the city,” he said. “The beat officers of each division are preparing the list of trees that are likely to fall or break during the monsoon season. The list will be submitted to the corporation and forest department soon,” he added.