Protesters demand elevated highway from Edappally to Moothakunnam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While the debate over land acquisition for widening of NH-66 continues, the National Highway Joint Protest Committee has urged the government to consider elevated highway for the 24.3-km stretch from Edappally to Moothakunnam.

“Many people who lost their houses due to the first phase of widening are set to be completely evicted from the area. People, who had excess land after acquisition, had built new houses in the available land and now they are set to lose their house for a second time. This is injustice. It is a thickly populated area and the government should consider construction of an elevated highway so that no more acquisition is needed,” said convener Hashim Chennambilly.

“The NHAI can build an elevated highway with the 30 m road it has already acquired which is more feasible than acquisition of land. As per the report submitted by the special deputy collector, Rs 1,690 crore is needed for land acquisition alone. The consultant appointed by NHAI says cost for construction of 45 m road is Rs 1,104.48 crore. So the cost of road widening will be Rs 2,794.48 crore,” ” said Hashim.

“However, the report of the consultant says the elevated highway can be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 2,286.96 crore, which is Rs 507.52 crore less than widening,” Hashim added. He said the elevated high way will reduce accidents as pedestrians, two-wheele riders, three wheelers and stray dogs and cattle will not enter the highway.