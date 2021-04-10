STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tackling the second Covid wave

The assembly elections are over and so is the long Easter weekend.

Published: 10th April 2021 06:26 AM

By Krishna P S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Many states have started reporting vaccine shortage and urged the Centre to replenish their supply. Kochi, especially after the assembly elections, is quite vulnerable to a second wave. TNIE spoke to authorities about how the Covid-19 vaccination drive is progressing in the district

The assembly elections are over and so is the long Easter weekend. The state is now bracing for a second wave of Covid-19. Ernakulam has been consistently reporting high infection figures. The district authorities are hence planning to ramp up testing and vaccination to tide over the situation, while also enforcing Covid-19 protocol strictly. 

As of April 8, the Ernakulam region has a vaccine stock of 1,59,600 at its regional vaccine store at Edappally (both Covishield and Covaxin). Ernakulam district has 61,970 vaccine doses at its disposal.

“So far, there has been no vaccine shortage in the district. We have enough for around four more days,” says Dr Sivadas, RCH officer. “I was told that we will receive around two lakh vaccine doses on April 15. This is only for the Ernakulam region,” he added. 

“These doses will be for the five districts included in the region — Ernakulam, Palakkad, Thrissur, Kottayam and Idukki. Let’s hope the next consignment will come soon after that,” he added. 

Over 25,000 daily doses
On Thursday, Ernakulam became the first district to administer more than 25,000 vaccine doses in a day. “Healthcare workers and front line workers who were receiving both the first and second doses, and general public above the age of 45 years were included in this number,” said Dr Sivadas.

In Ernakulam alone, 25,438 people were vaccinated on Thursday. The District Health Office is hoping to administer the vaccine to 30,000 people. “Public response has been positive towards the vaccination drive so far. Because of the rush, there may be a shortage in the future,” Sivadas said.

VACCINE STORAGE
The vaccine can be kept in proper cold storage till its expiration date, which is around six months after the manufacturing date.

STATES IN WAITING 
Six states — Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Odisha, and Telangana — have complained about severe vaccine shortages with the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic hitting the country. As part of expanding the vaccination drive, people above 45 were made are eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine from April 1. As of 8am April 9, the country has vaccinated around 9 crore people, the health ministry data states.

Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
