Close shave for businessman Yusuff Ali, wife and four others as their chopper belly lands in Kochi swamp

KOCHI: NRI businessman and Lulu group chairman Yussuf Ali M A, his wife and five others had a miraculous escape after a chopper they were travelling belly-landed in a swamp at Panangad, near Kochi.

All six passengers including two pilots are admitted at the Lakeshore Hospital, Kumbalam, near Kochi, with minor injuries.

The helicopter was supposed to land at the KUFOS (Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies) campus ground in Panangad, but was forced to make its landing at the swamp near the highway due to some technical issues at around 9:00 am.

Helicopter in which Lulu Group head MA Yusuf Ali and his wife were on-board made emergency landing in Kochi's Kumbalam.

Local residents said there were rain and heavy winds at the time of the incident.

A hospital spokesperson said all the passengers are safe and there was no cause for concern.

A statement released by the Lulu Group spokesman said: "This morning at 9:00 hours (IST) the helicopter carrying Lulu group chairman Yusuff Ali M A. his wife and two other passengers along with two pilots, had to make a precautionary landing in Kochi."

It said Yusuff Ali was on a short trip from his home in Kochi to visit a relative at a nearby hospital. "Due to sudden deterioration of the weather conditions and heavy rains, the experienced pilots decided to make a precautionary landing at a safe place to prevent any risk to the life of the passengers or the public at large," the statement said.

All the passengers and crew underwent necessary medical checkups and are safe, it said.

