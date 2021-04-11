STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Close shave for businessman Yusuff Ali, wife and four others as their chopper belly lands in Kochi swamp

All seven passengers including two pilots are admitted at the Lakeshore Hospital, Kumbalam, near Kochi, with minor injuries.

Published: 11th April 2021 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

A private copter belonging to Lulu Group crash landed on a marshy land at Panangad on Sunday morning. (Photo: A Sanesh)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: NRI businessman and Lulu group chairman Yussuf Ali M A, his wife and five others had a miraculous escape after a chopper they were travelling belly-landed in a swamp at Panangad, near Kochi.

All six passengers including two pilots are admitted at the Lakeshore Hospital, Kumbalam, near Kochi, with minor injuries.

The helicopter was supposed to land at the KUFOS (Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies) campus ground in Panangad, but was forced to make its landing at the swamp near the highway due to some technical issues at around 9:00 am.

Local residents said there were rain and heavy winds at the time of the incident.

A hospital spokesperson said all the passengers are safe and there was no cause for concern.

Official statement from Lulu Group 

A statement released by the Lulu Group spokesman said: "This morning at 9:00 hours (IST) the helicopter carrying Lulu group chairman Yusuff Ali M A. his wife and two other passengers along with two pilots, had to make a precautionary landing in Kochi."

It said Yusuff Ali was on a short trip from his home in Kochi to visit a relative at a nearby hospital. "Due to sudden deterioration of the weather conditions and heavy rains, the experienced pilots decided to make a precautionary landing at a safe place to prevent any risk to the life of the passengers or the public at large," the statement said.

All the passengers and crew underwent necessary medical checkups and are safe, it said.

WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Belly landing Yusuff Ali Lulu Group Helicopter landing
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deserted view of Girgaon Chowpatty as Maharashtra Government announced weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai
WATCH | Mumbai streets wear deserted look due to weekend lockdown in Maharashtra
WATCH | 'Womaned' booths send a strong message on women empowerment
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp