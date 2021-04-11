Kochi police for total enforcement of Covid guidelines

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of rapid rise in Covid-19 positive cases, city police have decided to go for total enforcement of Covid safety guidelines in the city mainly in beaches, shopping zones, malls and other public spaces where people converge in large numbers.Checking will be done more aggressively to ensure that people strictly follow the specified safety protocols. More patrol teams will be deployed in the city to book those who flout safety norms.

City Police Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam said that the police would check violations of safety guidelines. Maintenance of Covid guidelines like physical distancing and use of masks will be strictly enforced in public spaces. Permission will not be granted for large gatherings of people. “There will be restrictions on number of people in events. We are not going in for tight restrictions now considering the need for keeping economic activity alive. It will be more of a balanced approach while imposing the restrictions,” he said.

Strict social distancing norms will be implemented at shopping malls and beaches this weekend. “People visiting beaches and malls in the city should adhere to social distancing norms. Wearing of mask is a must,” police officers said.

In rural areas also, police have decided to go for strict enforcement of Covid safety protocol. Police teams will be deployed in markets on Sunday morning to ensure that people follow guidelines. “At beaches in rural areas, people will not be allowed to gather in groups and flouting the guidelines will attract fines up to `2,000 in the coming days,” said a senior police officer. During the weekend there will be increased police presence at public spaces to check for violations. Cases will be registered against violators under Kerala Epidemic Disease Ordinance 2020.