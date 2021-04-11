STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi’s own rickshaw hailing app looks to bridge digital divide

Developed by Infopark-based firm  Tukxi, a portmanteau made up of tuk-tuk and taxi, the app
gives preference to autorickshaw drivers at the nearest base, writes Aishwarya Prabhakaran

Published: 11th April 2021 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

Pic | A SANESH

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

ERNAKULAM: As disrupters go, taxi haling apps brought a paradigm shift to the way we hired taxis in Kochi. Though booking an autorickshaw also went the app way, it never took off in the city. Now, a new app from Infopark-based Tukxi India Pvt Ltd is looking to bridge this digital divide.Tukxi, a portmanteau made up of tuk-tuk and taxi, unlike other ride hailing apps, gives first preference to auto drivers in the nearest auto stands.

And commuters need only to pay the ride charges fixed by the government. “We are trying to change the auto-rickshaw operations in the city. Running on the metre fare will help avoid conflicts between passengers and drivers,” said Sooraj Nair, head of operations and business of Tukxi India.

“Finding an autorickshaw on other apps is a time consuming process, much like flagging down one standing on the roadside. With Tuksi, it’s easy as the vehicle comes from the nearby ‘auto’ stand. And they charge a reasonable fare,” said Gayathri A, a frequent commuter.

“Once the user requests a ride, our system allocates the trip first to the autorickshaw from the virtual queue in the nearest stand,” said Arjun Thampi, marketing manager of Tukxi. “If someone from Kaloor area is booking a ride, Tuksi will redirect the ride to the nearby drivers. If they refuse to accept the ride, it will be passed on to other auto drivers in the nearest locality. This ensures a smooth and amicable relationship among the auto drivers of each stand,” he said.

“Compared to other apps, Tukxi is much more profitable. It connects the nearest auto stand rickshaws and the fare is also reasonable,” said Shaji Alwin, a Tukxi auto driver.Firoze K B, who runs for Uber auto as well as Tukxi, said the new app offers the drivers higher fares. “We get pick-up charges too. The app is gaining popularity gradually. The number of trips in Tukxi has been increasing by the day,” he said.There are no hidden charges and the company charges `10 from the booking fee, said Arjun. Over 750 auto drivers in Kochi have already registered with the app. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi autorickshaw app
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deserted view of Girgaon Chowpatty as Maharashtra Government announced weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai
WATCH | Mumbai streets wear deserted look due to weekend lockdown in Maharashtra
WATCH | 'Womaned' booths send a strong message on women empowerment
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp