Air India Express flight makes emergency landing

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An Air India Express flight carrying 160 passengers from Riyadh to Karipur airport made an emergency landing at Kochi airport around 3.10am on Sunday.“The flight encountered some technical issues, forcing it to make an emergency landing at the Kochi airport,” a spokesman for the Kochi airport said. He said all the passengers were flown to the Karipur airport on another flight. “All the passengers are safe,” he added.This is the second emergency landing by an Air India Express flight in three days.

On Friday, an Air India Express flight to Kuwait, which took off from Karipur airport with 17 passengers and six crew members, made a “precautionary” landing shortly after take-off after a fire alarm went off in the cargo section.