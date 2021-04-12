Rave parties busted in Kochi; four held, drugs seized

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Customs and Excise department jointly carried out raids on rave parties held in luxury hotels and arrested four persons with high-end drugs. Ansar, 48, a disco jockey and a native of Bengaluru, Nisvin, 39, Dennis, 42, and Jomy, 48, all natives of Aluva were the arrested. 1.6 grams of MDMA drugs and 50 grams of ganja were seized from their possession, said officers. The officials of Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) and the Excise department also took part in the operation.

The raids were carried out at two hotels in the city and one at Fort Kochi. As many as 100 persons, including women, took part in the party held at the hotel in the city. “More searches will be carried out in the city with the help of police in the coming days,” said the officer. All the arrested were booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. However, the kingpin of rave parties - a foreign national - has managed to escape. “An operation is underway to pick him up,” said a top official.The raids were carried out with the help of sniffer dogs following tip off that underground rave parties were being organised at the hotels.