STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Bengaluru link suspected in Kochi drug parties

Customs, excise conduct joint raids at three hotels in the city; over 100 people took part in one of the parties

Published: 13th April 2021 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

pills, medicines

Express Illustrations

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Bengaluru’s drug links with Kochi continue to worry enforcement agencies as the probe related to raids on rave parties held in three luxury hotels have revealed the dark underbelly of thriving inter-state drug cartels run by Keralites. The investigation agencies have zeroed in on a person, who reportedly supplied the party drugs for rave parties in Kochi, based in Bengaluru, said sources. This person is suspected to have played the role of middleman to connect the party organisers with the Bengaluru drug racket. 

However, T A Ashok Kumar, Excise Deputy Commissioner, said the investigation is underway and they could not divulge more details at this juncture. “We are looking into all angles as a detailed investigation is on,” he added.

The Customs and Excise department jointly carried out raids on rave parties held in luxury hotels and arrested four persons with high-end drugs on Saturday. Ansar, 48, a DJ and a native of Bengaluru, Nisvin, 39, Dennis, 42, and Jomy, 48, all natives of Aluva were arrested. 1.6 grams of MDMA drugs and 50 grams of ganja were seized from their possession, said officers. The officials of Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) also took part in the operation. Excise sleuths on Monday recorded statements of employees of hotels and CCTV footage. The officers said they would record the statements of those who took part in the party.

The raids were carried out at two hotels in the city and one at Fort Kochi. Kochi’s connection with the Bengaluru drug network came to the fore after the arrest of Anoop Mohammed, a city native, from Bengaluru. This exposed his alleged links with Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who was arrested by NCB sleuths for alleged funding of drug deals. According to investigation officials, most of the synthetic drugs coming to Kochi are from Bengaluru and are consumed by locals.

As many as 100 people, including women, took part in the party held at the city hotel. All those who attended came to know about the parties via social media and made registrations online. The raids were carried out with the help of sniffer dogs following a tip-off that underground rave parties were being organised at hotels during weekends.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Kochi Drugs
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
'13,500 Covid cases in 24 hours in Delhi, cancel board exams': Kejriwal to Modi government
Delhi COVID crisis: Infection spreading faster, affecting younger population more
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp