Bengaluru link suspected in Kochi drug parties

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Bengaluru’s drug links with Kochi continue to worry enforcement agencies as the probe related to raids on rave parties held in three luxury hotels have revealed the dark underbelly of thriving inter-state drug cartels run by Keralites. The investigation agencies have zeroed in on a person, who reportedly supplied the party drugs for rave parties in Kochi, based in Bengaluru, said sources. This person is suspected to have played the role of middleman to connect the party organisers with the Bengaluru drug racket.

However, T A Ashok Kumar, Excise Deputy Commissioner, said the investigation is underway and they could not divulge more details at this juncture. “We are looking into all angles as a detailed investigation is on,” he added.

The Customs and Excise department jointly carried out raids on rave parties held in luxury hotels and arrested four persons with high-end drugs on Saturday. Ansar, 48, a DJ and a native of Bengaluru, Nisvin, 39, Dennis, 42, and Jomy, 48, all natives of Aluva were arrested. 1.6 grams of MDMA drugs and 50 grams of ganja were seized from their possession, said officers. The officials of Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) also took part in the operation. Excise sleuths on Monday recorded statements of employees of hotels and CCTV footage. The officers said they would record the statements of those who took part in the party.

The raids were carried out at two hotels in the city and one at Fort Kochi. Kochi’s connection with the Bengaluru drug network came to the fore after the arrest of Anoop Mohammed, a city native, from Bengaluru. This exposed his alleged links with Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who was arrested by NCB sleuths for alleged funding of drug deals. According to investigation officials, most of the synthetic drugs coming to Kochi are from Bengaluru and are consumed by locals.

As many as 100 people, including women, took part in the party held at the city hotel. All those who attended came to know about the parties via social media and made registrations online. The raids were carried out with the help of sniffer dogs following a tip-off that underground rave parties were being organised at hotels during weekends.