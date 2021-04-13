STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Breathe easy, breathe clean

For over two years, 37-year-old Aarif (name changed) from Kannur had been suffering from breathing issues with intermittent cough. Five months ago his condition took a turn for the worse.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For over two years, 37-year-old Aarif (name changed) from Kannur had been suffering from breathing issues with intermittent cough. Five months ago his condition took a turn for the worse. He had to finally rely on additional oxygen support. As his health deteriorated, Aarif went to several hospitals in Saudi Arabia. He was working there at the time. Doctors prescribed him treatments for allergy and asthma. Since there was no respite, he returned to Kannur last October.

Later, he consulted Dr Abdul Samad, a pulmonologist at KMCT hospital, Malappuram. A chest CT scan revealed extensive whitish shadows in both of the lung fields. A bronchoscopy test that followed showed the presence of a milky fluid in both his lungs and subsequent lab investigations confirmed a rare disease, Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis.

Three weeks back, he was shifted to the Amrita Hospital in Kochi for further treatment. He arrived at the hospital with significant shortness of breath and in need of oxygen supplementation. He was immediately admitted and a team of doctors led by Chief Interventional Pulmonologist Dr Tinku Joseph along with cardiac anaesthetists Dr Gopan, Dr Sudheer, Dr Sreeraj and Dr Devika performed a rare procedure called whole lung lavage, during which both lungs were cleaned in two sittings. “Around 40 litres of warm saline water was used to remove the milky particles deposited in the lungs. It is a complicated surgery and now the patient is not using additional oxygen support anymore,” said Dr Tinku.

“Doctors found the symptoms started after extended exposure to wood, cement and dust particles, as part of my job. Now I am rethinking my decision of going back,” said Aarif, who will be discharged on Monday. “His condition was extremely rare, attributed to a genetic disorder which leads to excessive production of a material called surfactant protein, which is normally needed to maintain patency of the air passage.

Serious respiratory issues can develop due to the excessive accumulation of this protein-like material. Certain respiratory infections, cancer and heavy exposure to sand/wood dust,” said Dr Tinku. To rule out genetic causes, the patient’s samples have been sent to Cincinnati hospital in the USA and reports are awaited.

