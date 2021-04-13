STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nirmala College gets A++ grade in NAAC accreditation; third highest grade in India

 Nirmala College, Muvattupuzha, has been conferred A++ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) of the UGC after its latest evaluation.

Published: 13th April 2021 05:06 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nirmala College, Muvattupuzha, has been conferred A++ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) of the UGC after its latest evaluation. The grade point of 3.73 secured by the college is the third highest in India for an affiliated college, a press release by Nirmala College said here. It is also the second-highest in Kerala.

“The grade was awarded after a NAAC team examined the academic and pedagogic methods, infrastructure, governance and the best practices of the college. The academic, social and student-friendly policies of the college received a special commendation,” the college, which came into existence 67 years ago, said.

The team opined that the extracurricular activities of the college helped  foster national integration and character formation. “The institution’s ‘Swacch Nirmala and Digital Campus’ programmes associated with Swacch Bharat and Digital India are deemed markers of commitment to society and stakeholders. ‘Nirmala Hastham’ is yet another venture which will inculcate social commitment among varied institutions. The cultural extravaganza ‘Saranga’ and an exhibition were conducted to showcase various activities of  clubs and forums of the college,” it said.

Mar George Madathikandil, the patron of the college and the Bishop of the Eparchy of Kothamangalam, said the A++ grade was a reward to the college’s dedication to academic excellence, commitment to social service and discipline.

