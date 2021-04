By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as the Test Positivity Rate is shooting upward, people have decided to snatch every single moment of happiness this Vishu.

Unlike last year, when the pandemic forced everyone to cut back on festivities, people are making the most of the harvest festival.

But rain seems to have acted as villian for many shopkeepers. Though sales have been better than last year, in rain Kanikonna flowers will decay faster, said flower sellers who were trying to make a quick buck ahead of Vishu.