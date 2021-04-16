Cancelled Class X exam leaves CBSE students anxious

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Reshma, a Class 10 student of a CBSE-affiliated school in the capital, had planned to shift to the state higher secondary course after her Board examinations. However, with the Board deciding to cancel the Class 10 exams and evaluate students on the basis of an “objective criterion”, many students like Reshma are a worried lot. They fear the assessment process may get delayed and thus hamper their chances of crossing over to state schools.

According to a CBSE school principal, scores of anxious parents have been calling her up following the Board’s latest announcement regarding the exams. Concerns over the assessment criteria for Class 10 students and the chances of delay in the declaration of results were the major worries expressed by students and parents.

Illus: Express

However, according to a senior CBSE official, most of the concerns — especially of Class 10 students — are unfounded. “Within a few days, the CBSE will come up with detailed guidelines on the assessment procedure to be followed. Besides, there is an option for students to appear for the exam in case they are not satisfied with the marks they are allotted,” the official said.

More than 74,000 students from the state appear for the CBSE Class 10 Board exams, while the number of students appearing for the Class 12 exam is around 38,000. This means more than 35,000 students cross over from CBSE to the state higher secondary stream every year. With the state advancing its Plus-I admission window with every passing year, CBSE Class 10 students and parents are concerned they might miss the deadline.

“Many parents have expressed this concern. However, CBSE schools in the state are well-equipped to admit all students who pass Class 10 from the CBSE stream,” said Indira Rajan, secretary general, National Council of CBSE Schools. The CBSE’s move to postpone the Class 12 exams and decide on the future course of action only after June 1 has also left students worried.

Many are concerned that if the Board exam gets postponed indefinitely, chances of their admission to degree courses in various state varsities may get affected. Meanwhile, the SSLC and Plus Two examinations of the state board are currently under way and will be over by the end of this month.

Advanced deadline a worry

