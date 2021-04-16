Leaders FC emerge as winners

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Leaders FC clinched the 37th edition of C H Mohammed Koya memorial football tournament by defeating Bolgatty footballers on a solitary goal on Thursday. The match was held at Veli ground in Fort Kochi.

“Thanks to supportive spectators, players and helpful staff, we managed to complete the tournament in a grand manner. The entire event was held by follwing Covid protocols,” said Joseph Fernandez, organising committee member.

Jithin Sunny scored the winner in the 15th minute. He was awarded the player of the tournament trophy. Leaders FC’s Praveen Kumar (Best Goal Keeper) and Jewel George (Top Scorer) also won awards. Filmmaker Siddhique handed over the trophies to the winners. Footballers Rufus D’Souza and T A Jaffer, and Councillor Sheeba Lal were the chief guests. P M Hameed chaired the event. Joseph Fernandez, P A Basheer and C H Ummer spoke on the occasion.