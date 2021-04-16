STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Online meet for parents to clear doubts, dispel worries

The Central government’s decision to cancel the Class 10 CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) examinations and postpone that of Class 12 has left both parents and students in a tizzy. 

Published: 16th April 2021 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

students, examinations, board exams, exam preparations, CBSE, school students

Image of students used for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Central government’s decision to cancel the Class 10 CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) examinations and postpone that of Class 12 has left both parents and students in a tizzy. In the wake of many students — especially those in Class 10 — expressing concern if their grades would get affected, National Council of CBSE Schools (NCCS) secretary-general Indira Rajan has said students and parents had no cause for worry. “The CBSE will take steps keeping the students’ future in mind. All decisions made by the board to date have been student-friendly. It will remain so in the coming days as well,” she said. She added that the NCCS welcomed the Centre’s decision regarding the examinations. 

“I have been getting queries from parents regarding the grading and assessment of Class 10 students. They are worried the Board’s present decision will lead to the creation of uniform grades. This will be an injustice to those students who score above 95 per cent marks. However, no such thing will happen,” she said.The NCCS secretary-general added the Board officials will hold an online meetings with parents soon to clear all their doubts regarding the examinations and dispel their anxiety.The Board will also send directives to the schools concerned regarding the assessment process, Indira said.

“Discussions are on and a decision will be arrived at in a day or two. Rest assured, all students won’t be getting the same grades. Also, the Board has said provisions to write examinations will be made for students who feel their grades are not what they expected,” she said.

“Unlike the state syllabus, CBSE examinations are a national-level exercise. Even the evaluation happens in a centralised manner. So, at a time when Covid cases are on the rise, the entire process needs to be reevaluated to consider the safety of not only the students, but also of teachers and non-teaching staff,” she said. 

Pointing out that many states saw students and teachers getting infected after the practical examinations, Indira added that the NCCS had in a letter to the Union Ministry of Education sought vaccination for all teaching and non-teaching staff in CBSE schools. “The schools are ready to conduct the exams. Every school has made the required preparations. However, the increase in Covid cases brought everything to nought,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBSE Class 12
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp