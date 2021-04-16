Racing drones redefined

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Da-Jiang Innovations (DJI) are one of the leading manufacturers of drones. DJI with their easy to capture high-quality aerial footage, camera systems on multi-access gimbals, and obstacle avoidance lead the drone space at present.With its already sensational Mavic, Spark, Phantom series, DJI goes one step ahead by launching its very first FPV (first-person common view) line.

Known commonly as racing drones due to its high mobility, the FPV boasts a 4k 60fps camera on a stabilized single-axis gimble, electronic image stabilisation (EIS) to smooth out the footage, small propellers, and non-collapsible arms. To top it all this compact drone system includes, FPV goggles V2 (head-mount display), FPV remote controller 2, and a motion controller.

Technical specifications

The immersive flight experience can be felt using the FPV goggles infused with an HD low latent video transmission at up to 120 frames per second (fps). DJI refuses to brand these head mount goggles just as a display. Instead, it has incorporated an antenna with the goggles for communicating with the drone.

It enables you to record the video to the goggles and can be used later if the user is not able to get the visuals stored in the micro sd card. The goggles are powered by a battery on a cable which can be kept in a pocket unless you want it to swing around. The remote and motion controllers let the device manoeuvre according to hand motions.

The FPV is handy for users of any skill level as the device has three modes of flying — normal, sport, and manual mode. The normal mode maxes out at 33 miles per hour and is best for beginners. The sports mode unlocks a lot more speed and lets you get the hard, tight turns and maxes out at 60 miles per hour — faster than almost any other consumer drone in the market. The drone makes a high-pitched motor sound as its propellers move fast.

Lastly, the manual mode provides unlimited flight controls with the ability to do flips and several other moves and has a speed of 87 miles per hour, according to the company. The FPV can be used for both photography and videography. The system comes with an emergency brake and hover feature which enables the aircraft to stay stable.