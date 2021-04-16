STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vaiga’s death: Behera seeks other states’ help; lookout notice for father 

Published: 16th April 2021 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Sketch of Sanu Mohan released by police.

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: With the Kochi city police struggling to make headway in the case relating to the death of 11-year-old Vaiga and the disappearance of her father Sanu Mohan, the state police have issued a lookout notice attempting to spread the search to other states.State Police Chief Loknath Behera has approached the police heads of other states seeking help to trace Sanu, 40. He is believed to have escaped to Tamil Nadu in his car, as found in CCTV visuals retrieved from the Walayar toll plaza hours after his daughter’s death.

According to a top police source, Behera has asked his counterparts in other states to publish the lookout notice for Sanu which the Kochi City police published on their official Facebook page on Wednesday. The police have prepared notices in prominent regional languages of the nation.

“In an email sent to all the state police chiefs, the DGP has asked them to publish the lookout notice on their social media handles and also to forward the same to their respective special branches. In order to get more attention from the public, it has been requested to publish the lookout notice for Sanu and his car in local language. This will help trace him if he has any plans to escape to any foreign country using a fake passport,” said the officer.

He also said the lookout notice will be published in major public places in the state. “We have received sufficient lead to trace him. The lookout notice will help stop his further movement,” the officer said.  Meanwhile, Sanu’s family members alleged that the investigation team was shooting in the dark to cover up their failure in cracking the case even after 25 days. 

“We are really worried as there is no progress in the case. Had the police investigated the case actively at the initial stage, they would have at least traced Sanu’s car. We want to know the truth behind the story. We can’t believe that Sanu escaped after killing his own daughter. The delay in investigating the case will help the culprit escape,” said a family member on condition of anonymity.

