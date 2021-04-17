Rising Covid cases likely to choke Ernakulam hospitals soon

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of Covid surge in Ernakulam district, the district administration is upgrading availability of facilities in FLTCs and ICU beds at Covid hospitals. Since last week, hospital admissions in the district have increased steadily. Due to Covid-19 surge, some private hospitals in the district are forced to increase the number of Covid beds affecting the treatment of non-Covid patients. The fear of running out of hospital ICU beds and ventilators looms the health sector at large if the surge continues.

For the fourth consecutive day, daily Covid cases crossed the 1000 mark. With mass testing going on, more cases will be detected and admissions are likely to increases as well. “There is no doubt that hospital admissions will get increased in the coming days. Almost 30-40 percent beds in government facilities are occupied by Covid patients. If cases continue to increase, then hospitals will run out of beds allotted as of now. As far as private hospitals are concerned, they should cater to non-Covid patients as well,” said Dr Monu Varghese, pulmonologist based in Kochi.

“There has been an increase in the number of Covid patients getting admitted to hospitals. Unlike major hospitals, small hospitals are finding it hard to cope up the issue. We cannot turn away patients who seek treatment at the hospital. But we have exceeded the beds kept aside for Covid treatment. Now, we have increased the number of ICU beds resulting in hampering non-Covid patients’ treatment. Almost 12-15 percent beds are now allotted for Covid patients and the rest for non-Covid patients,” said a doctor with a private hospital in Ernakulam.

Meanwhile, according to health officials, facilities at Covid hospitals and First Line Treatment Centres (FLTCs) are being upgraded to address the surge. The ICU bed facility at PVS hospital, one of the major Covid hospitals in district, will be upgraded from 20 to 60 beds. The 100-bed facility at Aluva district hospital for Covid patients is also being started.

Presently a total of 214 ICU beds and 126 ventilators are set aside in the district for Covid-19.

“The arrangements are made in such a way that it won’t affect admission and treatment of non-Covid patients. Covid patients belonging to Category C will be admitted to PVS and Aluva Taluk Hospital. In other government hospitals also facilities have been arranged to admit Covid patients. The home treatment facility for asymptomatic patients is still available and many patients opting for the facility relieves the pressure on the hospitals,” said DMO N K Kuttappan. Ernakulam district collector S Suhas said there is no need for any panic as of now, as the district administration is taking all measures to address the issue.

OVER 16,000 MASS COVID TESTS CONDUCTED

Kochi: With 16,210 Covid tests conducted on Friday, the district administration was able to achieve the target on the first day of the mass testing drive. The aim is to conduct 31,000 tests in two days to identify and isolate as many Covid patients as possible. District Collector S Suhas said the opening day target was 15,500 tests. “We are confident that we will be able to achieve the goal. On Saturday, tests for those belonging to the high-risk population will be conducted,” he said. As part of the drive, special testing camps have been set up at government and private facilities. Seven mobile units were deployed to collect samples from those belonging to containment zones and clusters in various parts of the district.