Sanu Mohan's WhatsApp account was active since Saturday evening

KOCHI: It seems Sanu Mohan himself scripted the plot that led to his arrest. Ever since Sanu disappeared from Alappuzha on March 21, he had switched off his mobile phone to hide his location from the cyber wing of the police. But TNIE has found that Sanu used his WhatsApp on Saturday evening after 28 days — many hours before the police took him into custody.

If the police claim to have arrested Sanu with the help of Karnataka police is true, why couldn’t the cyber cell track Sanu’s phone location and inform the SIT that was deployed in Karnataka?

While the question begs an answer, there is another theory that the police took him to custody on Saturday itself and created their own story that the arrest was made on Sunday.

“The police might have arrested him a day before. They might have delayed releasing it to the media to get more time for planning and interrogating him. However, if the actual arrest was made on Sunday, then it’s a big failure that the cyber team could not trace him immediately after he switched on the phone,” said a police officer, on condition of anonymity.

DCP Aishwarya Dongre, who is heading the investigation, refused to comment on this when TNIE contacted her for comments.