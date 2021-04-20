1,781 new Covid cases in Ernakulam on Monday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district on Monday reported 1,781 new Covid cases. Out of the total number of persons tested positive, 1,751 got infected through local transmission. Source of infection of 24 persons could not be traced. As many as eight migrant workers tested positive.Meanwhile, 350 Covid patients recovered from the illness. A total of 15,856 patients are undergoing treatment for Covid in the district.

As many as 12,552 patients are being treated for Covid at their homes. While 806 patients are being treated at various private hospitals in the district. Multiple Covid cases had been reported from places, amongst those highest cases was reported from Thrikkakara with 106 cases. Other regions include Mazhuvannoor (74), Vazhakulam (56), and Edathala (53).