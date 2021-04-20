Cusat starts endowment scheme

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) on Monday announced an endowment scheme in memory of late Aluparambil Krishna Menon aka Dr A K Menon. The scheme will be administered by the Computer Science Department Alumni Association. The main objective of the endowment scheme is to provide financial aid of Rs 40,000 per year.

A K Menon Memorial biennial lecture will also be organised with the participation of eminent personalities in the field of computer science, as a part of the endowment scheme. A cheque for `21 lakh for organising the scheme was handed over to Vice-Chancellor K N Madhusoodanan by alumni association president Sumam Mary Idikula.

Menon was a visiting professor at Concordia University in Canada before joining Cusat in 1984 to start the Department of Computer Science.