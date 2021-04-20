Kerala get its own e-commerce platform

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Innoventia Systems, a start-up in Kochi’s Infopark has launched an e-commerce platform called www.TheDiscount.net which aims primarily to sell Kerala brands outside of the state. Speaking at the launch, Anuraj Rajendran Pillai, Founder and CEO of The Discount, said Keralites across India can order from their favourite Malayali brands through the website and also through the Discount app.

“Discount lets the shoppers buy directly from the brand/manufacturer of their choice and the shipment is done directly from brands’ warehouse to their doorstep eliminating the increasing complaints and litigations on counterfeits.

Our role is to facilitate a technologically advanced platform to help the trade directly between the buyer and seller and thus ensuring savings on money and time as well,” he said. He also said The Discount has facilities to deliver every nook and corner of India including 27,000 plus pin codes. The Discount has more than 100 Kerala brands on board.