LSGs roped in to strengthen curbs; 30k Covid vaccine doses arrive in Ernakulam

KOCHI: Ernakulam district has strengthened measures to overcome the prevailing Covid situation, by roping in local self-government bodies into the fight against the pandemic. A series of plans have been laid out by officials in a high-level meeting convened by Health Minister K K Shailaja and Minister of Local Self Governments A C Moideen, on Monday. Meanwhile, there has been some respite with regard to the vaccine shortage in the district, as 30,000 doses of Covid vaccines arrived on Monday.

“We have asked the state government to provide 60,000 doses of vaccine but due to a general shortage of vaccines we received only 30,000 doses. From Tuesday, these doses will be supplied to various vaccination centres. Primary health centres, government and private hospitals will be given priority. As more vaccines are received supply to more centres will be made available. As of now, mass vaccination camps stand suspended,” said Dr Sivakumar, nodal officer in charge of Covid vaccination in the district.

The vaccine doses are presently stored at the regional vaccine store at General hospital Ernakulam. A total of 20 per cent are vaccinated in the district.

As many as 7.25 lakh have been vaccinated in the district. In the wake of the second wave of Covid-19, in the coming days, the district administration will ask the private hospitals to set aside 20 per cent of beds, ventilators, oxygen and ICU beds.

Meanwhile, the district administration has decided to continue with the mass testing in the district on Tuesday and Wednesday. “Those who took part in the election campaigns, and those came in contact with Covid positive patients in the micro containment zones will be tested,” said Dr N K Kuttappan, DMO. There are 329 containment zones in the district. According to Ernakulam district collector, in both the government and private facilities, there over 3,000 oxygen beds arranged. Nearly 1076 ICU beds and 359 ventilators have also been readied in the district.

In the meeting, a decision on strengthening the ward-level jagratha samitis was taken. Anganwadi staff, Asha workers and junior health inspectors will form the team. Daily monitoring of ward-level samitis will be strengthened. Inspections at camps where migrant workers stayed will also be conducted by the team. Community kitchen facilities will also be started if required.Minister has directed the collector to adopt steps to arrange more oxygen beds and supply in the district. So far, 12,000 beds have been set up at private hospitals.

“Measures have been taken to bring down the Covid cases within 10 days,” said Suhas. Mayor M Anilkumar said in the meeting that measures have been adopted to start CFLTCs in corporation limits. Presently FLTCs are functioning at Mattancherry, Palluruthy and Edakochi.The meeting was conducted via video conferencing in which Health Minister, Health secretary Rajan Khobargade, and health officials from Kochi took part.

Oxygen supply from BPCL

Oxygen distribution has started from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL). First parcel truck was flagged off by district collector S Suhas on Monday. A total of 1.5 tonnes of oxygen will be distributed to government hospitals on a daily basis by BPCL. The oxygen will be distributed to PVS hospital, CIAL, CFLTCs, Kalamassery Medical College, general hospital and Aluva district hospital. BPCL had distributed 46 tonnes of oxygen last year.