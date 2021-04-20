STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Sanu Mohan confesses to killing daughter Vaiga

He has a lot of financial liabilities and he owes a large amount to several people.

Published: 20th April 2021 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Sanu Mohan being taken to the Thrikkakara police station | A Sanesh

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: Sanu  Mohan, father of 11-year-old Vaiga who was found dead in Muttar river in Kochi on March 22, has confessed that he killed her in the flat and later dumped the body in the Muttar river, the police said on Monday.

Talking to reporters here, City Police Commissioner C Nagaraju said Sanu killed his daughter after strangling her. He also ruled out the involvement of another person or persons in the crime. “The prima facie investigation suggested that it is a clear case of murder.

He has a lot of financial liabilities and he owes a large amount to several people. He thought he could not take this forward. He said he doesn’t want to leave his daughter behind after he goes away. That is the motive behind the murder. Sanu also confessed that he killed his daughter,” said Nagaraju.

‘After killing Vaiga, he wanted to die by suicide’

The commissioner said Sanu also confessed that he wanted to die by suicide after killing his “beloved” daughter. “But he lost courage after dumping her body into the river. After that he fled the scene and escaped to Coimbatore and finally to Karnataka,” said Nagaraju. The commissioner reiterated that it was a planned attempt.

“He didn’t do it spontaneously. There is evidence that he was planning this plot for several months. He tried to erase all digital evidence to hide the crime from the police. Even the movement of police was monitored through the newspapers. He travelled in public transport to avoid digital evidence,” said Nagaraju. 

The officer also said the car in which Sanu crossed the border was recovered from Coimbatore. “He sold the car for Rs 3 lakh and received Rs 50,000 as advance. We have already traced the car in Coimbatore,” the commissioner said. Though Sanu informed the police that he tried to commit suicide, the police said they are not taking it at face value. It is learnt that he and his wife Remya will be interrogated together to find out the details of the murder. Remya and her relatives have been asked to appear before the Kochi commissioner’s office on Tuesday.

Another police officer told TNIE that the couple will be interrogated together to confirm whether anyone else was involved in the child’s death. Sanu, who is in police custody, will be taken to his flat in Kangarappady, Muttar River, Kollur and Karwar for collecting evidence in the coming days. Sanu was produced before Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Kakkanad, which allowed police to have him in custody for 10 days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanu  Mohan Vaiga murder
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NASA's experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity hovers above the surface of Mars (Photo | AP)
NASA's Mars helicopter takes flight, first powered flight on another planet
Representational photo (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19: India logs record 1,761 fatalities, 2,59,170 fresh cases take active infections over 20 lakh mark
Gallery
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp