Sanu Mohan confesses to killing daughter Vaiga

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Sanu Mohan, father of 11-year-old Vaiga who was found dead in Muttar river in Kochi on March 22, has confessed that he killed her in the flat and later dumped the body in the Muttar river, the police said on Monday.

Talking to reporters here, City Police Commissioner C Nagaraju said Sanu killed his daughter after strangling her. He also ruled out the involvement of another person or persons in the crime. “The prima facie investigation suggested that it is a clear case of murder.

He has a lot of financial liabilities and he owes a large amount to several people. He thought he could not take this forward. He said he doesn’t want to leave his daughter behind after he goes away. That is the motive behind the murder. Sanu also confessed that he killed his daughter,” said Nagaraju.

‘After killing Vaiga, he wanted to die by suicide’

The commissioner said Sanu also confessed that he wanted to die by suicide after killing his “beloved” daughter. “But he lost courage after dumping her body into the river. After that he fled the scene and escaped to Coimbatore and finally to Karnataka,” said Nagaraju. The commissioner reiterated that it was a planned attempt.

“He didn’t do it spontaneously. There is evidence that he was planning this plot for several months. He tried to erase all digital evidence to hide the crime from the police. Even the movement of police was monitored through the newspapers. He travelled in public transport to avoid digital evidence,” said Nagaraju.

The officer also said the car in which Sanu crossed the border was recovered from Coimbatore. “He sold the car for Rs 3 lakh and received Rs 50,000 as advance. We have already traced the car in Coimbatore,” the commissioner said. Though Sanu informed the police that he tried to commit suicide, the police said they are not taking it at face value. It is learnt that he and his wife Remya will be interrogated together to find out the details of the murder. Remya and her relatives have been asked to appear before the Kochi commissioner’s office on Tuesday.

Another police officer told TNIE that the couple will be interrogated together to confirm whether anyone else was involved in the child’s death. Sanu, who is in police custody, will be taken to his flat in Kangarappady, Muttar River, Kollur and Karwar for collecting evidence in the coming days. Sanu was produced before Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Kakkanad, which allowed police to have him in custody for 10 days.