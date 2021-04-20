STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vaiga murder: Sanu Mohan’s statements full of contradictions

Vaiga’s postmortem report says death was caused due to drowning and there were no bruises on the girl’s body

Sanu Mohan being taken to the Thrikkakara police station after being produced in the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Kakkanad, on Monday | A Sanesh

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the city police have resolved the mystery behind the death of 11-year-old Vaiga by arresting her father Sanu Mohan from Karnataka on Sunday, the officers are yet to make an air-tight case as he is giving statements that are contradictory.According to Sanu’s confession statement, Vaiga was strangled at the apartment and later thrown into the Muttar river. But the postmortem report, which is with the police, states that the death was caused due to drowning and there are no bruises on the girl’s body.  

“In his first statement, he said he used a cloth to smother Vaiga and in the next minute he said he used his own hands to kill her,” said C Nagaraju, City Police Commissioner.

The regional chemical laboratory report suggested that there was alcohol content in the body of Vaiga. However, Sanu did not acknowledge it during the interrogation and it is learnt that even the police couldn’t trace the alcohol bottle from his flat at Kangarappady where they have been staying for the past five years.

“As per the statement given by a flatmate, Sanu was last seen near the lift covering Vaiga with a cloth. But here also he gave a different statement,” the commissioner said. Though he has given contradictory statements, the police believe that he was planning the murder for several months.

“He wiped off all digital footprint to escape from the police. Where the money he amassed by selling his wife’s gold and his car has gone is still not known. There are many contradictions in the statement. We will have to question him again and collect the information based on his statements,” Nagaraju said.

Vaiga murder Sanu Mohan
