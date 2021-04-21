STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Art and innovation

‘Stencil Spray Art’ created by 33-year-old Diliip Devarajan is making waves in the art milieu

Published: 21st April 2021 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

KOCHI: It looks like an image studded onto a celestial cluster, plenty of tiny diamonds twinkling in and out of the image, flooding the canvas. Be it portraits or landscape every art Diliip Devarajan creates bursts with a starry glow. An art style he has created, Diliip calls it the ‘Stencil Spray Art’.

For 33-year-old Diliip, art is all about innovation. “The kernel of art is experimentation. As artists, we should always come up with something new. And that’s what drives me,” says Diliip whose portraits created using the Stencil Spray Art method is making waves in the art milieu. It is his passion to try something new that made him come up with this unique art style. Having christened it the Stencil Spray Art, Dilip is quick to add that it’s how he calls it and that one may not find it on Google.

A sculptor by profession, Diliip started experimenting with this new technique in 2018. But it was only in 2020 he created his first portrait using this method. The urge to try something new prompted Diliip to create a portrait of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput after he passed away”I had created a video of the making process and it went viral on TikTok, crossing 18 million views,” recalls Diliip. 

People started approaching him from afar in search of his artworks and also ask him to teach the technique. According to Diliip, it takes roughly seven hours to finish a work using this technique. “Many people approached me wanting to learn. I did teach, but they left it midway. One thing you need is patience as you will fail a number of times before you finally get it right. When I started, it was like that for me too,” says Diliip. 

In this art style, the photo is first converted into a stencil type. This involves an elaborate drawing process and then the stencil is cut, a process Diliip says is taxing and takes hours to complete. “It normally takes around three to five hours just to cut the stencil. And it has to be done with ultra care. Once you commit a mistake, a rework on the same is not possible.”says Diliip. The next step involves brush painting where one has to ensure the acrylic paint comes out in the right amount and size.  

Although Diliip says he has tried different colours, he likes the monochrome version. A sculptor and self-taught artist based in Thrissur, Diliip who goes by the Instagram handle @diliip_devarajan says art brings him immense joy and happiness. “Nothing in the world will come closer to the feeling you get when you complete a work of art,” says Diliip.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Indian's wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India reports a record of nearly 3 lakh Covid cases, 2,023 deaths
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: Another mutant with major immune escape capacity emerging
Though authorities implemented strict restrictions in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases, Broadway — the commercial hub of Kochi — is still witnessing heavy rush of people | Albin Mathew
Is Kerala paying price for lowering Covid guard?
Anjanadri Hill where Hanuman was born in Treta Yuga, according to the TTD
TTD says Tirumala is birthplace of Lord Hanuman, provides 'evidence'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin COVID 19 vaccine neutralises double mutant strain: ICMR
Over 2,800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Mahakumbh so far | express
Double mutant strain of Covid-19 present in Uttarakhand before Mahakumbh 2021
Gallery
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp