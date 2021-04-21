Children more vulnerable during second wave, says Harvard study

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Many restrictions have been imposed in the state to curb the spread of coronavirus. However, one of the main worries during its second wave is the increasing number of children being affected by the virus. Health experts have urged parents to take care of their children as the chances of them getting exposed to the virus is high and the second wave can have a dangerous impact on their health.

They also claim that children can turn out to be super-spreaders and can transmit the disease to senior citizens. New Covid variant appears to be fatal for children as young as eight months old to 14 years.

Last year, in October, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had reported that the Covid-19 is much less frequent in children compared to adults. However, a recent report published by Harvard Health says children can suffer from entirely different symptoms.

And they found infected children had as much or even more coronavirus in their respiratory tract compared to adult patients. Reshmi Santhosh, a parent says, “ My nine-year son recently recovered from Covid-19. He had a fever for two days and had body pain. We have added more fruits to his diet and are avoiding oily foods. We regularly consult the paediatrician. We continue to take more precautions even though it has been a week since he recovered.”

Many other parents also say their children were asymptomatic. “My 13-year-old daughter had a fever for only three days. However, since she is an athlete and has been exercising regularly, she didn’t have other issues,” said another parent.

“During the first wave, Covid-19 infections in children were very few and were accompanied by mild symptoms. However, the numbers are much higher in the second wave. Children of all age groups, even below the age of one, are getting infected,” says Dr Siby Kurian Philip, consultant paediatrician, G G Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.

Dr Siby says other complications such as skin rashes and headache are being reported now. The multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), a rare condition with persistent fever along with post-Covid complications, is highly being reported among children. “Every day we are getting at least three children who are suffering from post-Covid complications such as body pain and MIS-C. Recently, a case of the severe multisystem inflammatory syndrome was reported in a 13-year-old who had become extremely weak,” added Dr Siby.

Health experts also say mild symptoms in children should not be ignored and the parents should be careful in recognising such problems. According to Dr Abraham K Paul, senior consultant paediatrician at Indira Gandhi Co-operative Hospital, Kochi, more post-Covid complications among children are being reported.

“For instance, appendicitis which is very common in children can become more severe if the child suffers from the post-Covid syndrome.

Recently, a child was diagnosed with severe appendicitis, which was quite uncommon. It was found the child’s post-Covid complications had aggravated his condition.”Dr Abraham adds that since complications after Covid among children is quite high, parents shouldn’t take their children outside and children above two years should be made to wear masks and maintain hygiene at all times.

Symptoms of MIS-C

Fever which can last for more than four days

Rashes

Prolonged body pain

Reddish cracked lips

Irritability and unusual sleepiness

Neck pain

Abdominal pain

Diarrhea

Vomiting