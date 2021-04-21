STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Full lockdown in three panchayats in Ernakulam

113 wards will be  put under lockdown, effective from 6pm on Wednesday, for seven days

Published: 21st April 2021 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

A deserted view of MG Road after the night curfew  was imposed in the state | Arun Angela

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With Ernakulam reporting a massive rise in the number of fresh Covid cases on Tuesday — 3,212 people testing positive, the highest single-day spike in the district since the outbreak of the pandemic in January 2020 — the district collector has ordered full lockdown of three panchayats.In addition, 113 wards in the district, including five divisions in Kochi Corporation, which have been identified as micro containment zones, will be  put under lockdown effective from 6pm on Wednesday for seven days.

District collector S Suhas said that Edathala, Vengola and Mazhuvannur are the panchayats where full lockdown has been imposed.In Kochi Corporation, five divisions where the lockdown has come into effect are 8, 22, 27, 26 and 60 (Panayappilly, Mundenvely, Nasrathu, Perumanur and Fortkochi Veli). 

Suhas said mass testing drives that were conducted with a focus on people with symptoms, made it easy to identify the areas where the infection is severe. “The panchayat with the highest test positivity rate is Keezhmad. The test positivity rate (TPR) is 43 per cent in the panchayat,” he said.

According to him, stringent measures will be implemented in containment zones. “People need to comply with guidelines and help us contain the spread,” said the collector. Groups of more than five aren’t allowed. 

“Only 20 people are allowed at weddings and 10 at funerals. Dine-in at restaurants is a strict no. However, food parcel service has the go-ahead. All tourism-related activities are completely banned. People going to their workplaces won’t be blocked. However, they will have to carry IDs or a letter from their employers. All religious activities are allowed if Covid protocol is strictly followed,” said the collector.  

ALSO WATCH: India reports nearly three-lakh COVID-19 cases, 2,023 deaths; highest so far

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ernakulam lockdown COVID 19 COVID restrictions
India Matters
Indian's wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India reports a record of nearly 3 lakh Covid cases, 2,023 deaths
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: Another mutant with major immune escape capacity emerging
Though authorities implemented strict restrictions in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases, Broadway — the commercial hub of Kochi — is still witnessing heavy rush of people | Albin Mathew
Is Kerala paying price for lowering Covid guard?
Anjanadri Hill where Hanuman was born in Treta Yuga, according to the TTD
TTD says Tirumala is birthplace of Lord Hanuman, provides 'evidence'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin COVID 19 vaccine neutralises double mutant strain: ICMR
Over 2,800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Mahakumbh so far | express
Double mutant strain of Covid-19 present in Uttarakhand before Mahakumbh 2021
Gallery
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp