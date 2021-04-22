STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A Sacher of goodness

For 29-year-old Sukanya Thankachan, tickling every taste bud in town is a sweet mission

Published: 22nd April 2021

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: Bonbons, exotic bars, tangy marmalade, nutty mendicants and pralines infused with varied flavours make up the homemade chocolate brand ‘Sacher Chocolatiere. For 29-year-old Sukanya Thankachan, tickling every taste bud in town with her vibrant chocolates made from pure couverture and natural ingredients is a sweet mission.

This chocolatier gives a little twist to her upshots by adding seasonal and classic flavours including mango chilli, milk chocolate jackfruit, strawberry, salted caramel, hazelnut, dark chocolate coffee, and white chocolate lemon. Since no preservatives are added to the chocolates, the shelf life of the products is a maximum of three weeks.

“Synthetic flavours are available in the market which is much easier and time-saving, but I don’t like to compromise the quality of its products with these quick strategies.  Instead, we make compost by cooking the natural ingredients at home, thereby adding fresh fillings with a perfect balance of flavour, texture and simple beauty to its chocolates”, says Sukanya.

 Apart from chocolates, the marmalades by Sukanya also consist of a plethora of natural ingredients, “If it’s orange marmalade, we carefully cook the orange pulp and shred the skin of the fruit, giving one the feeling of actually having the fruit,” adds Sukanya.

Sacher has been flamboyant enough with its heart, hemisphere, cylinder, dome-shaped, exotic centred filling bonbons designed with imported vibrant edible colours. “The infusion of flavoured fresh fillings in the differently sized glazy bonbons is not something that you can find in shops. This is what makes Sacher stand out from the rest. Only a person who is an expert in chocolates can work on couverture”, says Sukanya.

Flavoured fillings are not just limited to bonbons. “As per the customers’ preferences, fillings are also added to the exotic bars made out of white/milk choco nested with dried fruits and nuts.Sukanya became a chocolatier after being trained by her husband, Rahul Dev, a pastry chef, whose area of interest is chocolates.

“I was never passionate about any forms of cooking, it was my husband’s work that intrigued me to bring out these exquisite recipes to the world through the brand Sacher Chocolatiere, named after our son”, says Sukanya. The latest Easter egg collections with hazelnut and peanut butter filling received a lot of positive comments as it was the first time for many to have easter eggs with fillings. 
