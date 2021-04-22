STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
For the love of storytelling

In the movie Nizhal, Nithin played by Izin Hash takes the plot forward with his mysterious murder narrative

Published: 22nd April 2021 02:21 AM

By Najiya Nazrin A
Express News Service

KOCHI: “If I was asked to narrate a story in class, I would have told all my favourite fairytales,” says Izin Hash, the boy who portrayed Nithin in the movie Nizhal which hit theatres recently. Though the Nayanthara-Kunchacko Boban-starrer is Izin’s first movie, the eight-year-old is nothing short of a star himself. A Keralite based in Dubai, Izin is an international model and has appeared in over 60 commercials for brands including Warner Bros. and Volkswagen. Famously known as the ‘Emirati boy’, Izin garnered international attention when he interviewed Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard at the age of six and is a familiar face in Dubai and Saudi Arabia governments’ advertisements.

For any other kid, acting in a movie that hinges mostly on his character would have been overwhelming, but not for Izin. His experience of being in front of a camera helped him deliver a commendable performance that grabbed everyone’s attention. “Acting in movies is similar to acting in commercials,” he says. The child, who is very committed to his job, said he would prepare ahead of a shot. However, he said he loves superhero movies and fairytales more than thrillers.

A Grade-III student at Ajman Habitat School, Izin had to give exams in between his busy schedule. “While shooting at Athirappally, I gave the online test sitting on a rock but the network connection was poor,” quips Izin. Before getting back to his online classes, the young star said he wanted to become a successful actor as well as a chef.

Meanwhile, Hash Javad, Izin’s father and biggest supporter, said his son works best when he is left on his own. “He doesn’t have to be told to act in a certain way. Izin is very professional when it comes to working,” said Hash, a Malappuram native who is a social media manager in Dubai. Izin’s mother Naseeha is working as a microbiologist in Abu Dhabi and he has a two-year-old sister Hawazin Hash.

