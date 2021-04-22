Kerala feels syringe cringe 

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: According to recent data from IMAGE (IMA Goes Eco-Friendly), the sole biomedical waste treatment and disposal facility in the state managed by the Indian Medical Association, nearly 60 tonnes of biomedical waste is collected and treated per day in the state. Before the onset of the pandemic, IMAGE used to treat about 37 tonnes of biomedical waste per day in the state. But now, around 23 additional tonnes of biomedical waste comprising masks, gloves and syringes is being sent to the facility.

“Biomedical waste generated at various hospitals and healthcare centres have increased exponentially since the pandemic. Since Covid-related medical waste is highly dangerous, it should be properly handled and disposed of. Since the government set up around 530 first-line treatment centres across the state to accommodate patients last year, it added a burden to the collection of biomedical waste. However, IMAGE has been successful in handling the crisis so far,” said an IMAGE official.

Currently, about 35 tonnes of incinerable wastes comprising soiled pieces of cotton, body parts and masks are being generated per day. Though hospital aprons and surgical masks used by doctors account for less than five tonnes, an additional 15 tonnes of these items are being generated as part of Covid care.