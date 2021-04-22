STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kerala feels syringe cringe 

But now, around 23 additional tonnes of biomedical waste comprising masks, gloves and syringes is being sent to the facility. 

Published: 22nd April 2021 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Vaccine bottles and used syringes segregated ahead of disposal at Jimmy George stadium in Vellayambalam, Thiruvananthapuram |Vincent Pulickal

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: According to recent data from IMAGE (IMA Goes Eco-Friendly), the sole biomedical waste treatment and disposal facility in the state managed by the Indian Medical Association, nearly 60 tonnes of biomedical waste is collected and treated per day in the state. Before the onset of the pandemic, IMAGE used to treat about 37 tonnes of biomedical waste per day in the state. But now, around 23 additional tonnes of biomedical waste comprising masks, gloves and syringes is being sent to the facility. 

“Biomedical waste generated at various hospitals and healthcare centres have increased exponentially since the pandemic. Since Covid-related medical waste is highly dangerous, it should be properly handled and disposed of. Since the government set up around 530 first-line treatment centres across the state to accommodate patients last year, it added a burden to the collection of biomedical waste. However, IMAGE has been successful in handling the crisis so far,” said an IMAGE official.

Currently, about 35 tonnes of incinerable wastes comprising soiled pieces of cotton, body parts and masks are being generated per day. Though hospital aprons and surgical masks used by doctors account for less than five tonnes, an additional 15 tonnes of these items are being generated as part of Covid care.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp