Vaiga murder: State police to reward investigation team

By Express News Service

KOCHI: State Police Chief Loknath Behera has decided to reward the core field and support teams that were instrumental in catching Sanu Mohan from Karwar. Earlier, District Police Chief C Nagaraju too had announced good service entries for the entire team.

“The whole team’s effort helped us resolve the case in such a short period. Our teams were toiling under the shroud of secrecy in the interest of the case. If not for them, we would have lost Sanu. The credit goes to the team,” the Commissioner said. ‘Kerala police arrested Sanu Mohan’ Though the City police caught Sanu Mohan from Karwar, the Karnataka police took credit for the incident. “Based on information, our team reached the Karwar beach early morning and found him there. It was later that the Karnataka police came to know about this,” said a police officer.