Elective surgeries in govt hospitals postponed 

As part of Covid preventive measures, elective surgeries will be postponed temporarily at government hospitals.

Published: 23rd April 2021 06:28 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of Covid preventive measures, elective surgeries will be postponed temporarily at government hospitals. Also, OP services at primary health centres after 12 noon will be suspended. The decision was made at the Covid review meeting convened by district collector S Suhas. According to officials, the aim is to make work force available for Covid treatment at hospitals. 

In the meeting it was observed that in 48 panchayats, the test positivity is above 25 perc ent. The highest TPR is at Varapuzha with 45 per cent. Divisions 65 and 69 of Kochi Corporation will be declared as a micro containment zones.

“In containment zones no health clubs will be permitted to function,” said Suhas. “In all, 120 beds have been additionally arranged at the MCH. Health officials should ensure that 75 per cent of tests done are RT-PCR,” said Suhas. Authorities of local self-government bodies and other health officials took part in the meeting. 
 

