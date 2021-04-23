STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Registration confusion, vaccine shortage: Elderly made to wait in vain

Several senior citizens reached centres unaware of suspension of spot registration; People awaiting 2nd dose fear they will be unable to get the jab at right time 

Published: 23rd April 2021 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

People wait for coupons for Covid vaccination outside SNDP Yogam office at Mamangalam on Thursday. The coupons will make them eligible to receive the vaccine on Friday | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Many people, including the elderly, had a tough time at Covid vaccination centres as shortage of doses and a lack of clarity about registration forced them to wait for hours. Meanwhile, many people had to return disappointed without taking the first dose reportedly due to shortage. Many elderly people even reached the centres unaware of the suspension of spot registration.

Despite being in the priority list, several people fear they won’t be able to take the second shot at the right time. The lack of clarity regarding online registration for those receiving the second dose also created confusion at some centres.Suma S, a resident of Kakkanad, said: “We had registered on the portal. I had received the first dose last month. However, when we reached the family health centre at Kakkanad for the second dose yesterday, they told us that there is not enough doses and asked us to come on Thursday. Today, we reached the centre around 7am and got vaccinated after waiting for around four hours.” 

Meanwhile, many people above the age of 45 who had registered on the CoWin portal and suffering from various illnesses too had to wait for hours to the take the jab. Some people who turned up at a vaccination centre at Thirkkakara had to return without receiving the dose. “This is the third day I am returning without getting vaccine. I have not registered on the portal. But I was told that assistance will be given by the health officials for those unable to register online. Yet, whenever I approach them, they ask me to come the next day. Now, they have asked me to come on Friday. I can only hope that I will get the vaccine,” said Gopalan, a 52-year-old resident of Thrikkakara. 

As per health officials, as many as 152 vaccination centres have been set up in the district. Doctors and health officials say that people must remain calm and refrain from crowding in front of vaccination centres. “Many people are panicking and turning up at the centres for vaccination. If people are not careful and if anyone asymptomatic turns up at the centre, it can result in the spread of the disease. There is no need to panic. There is no harm even if there is a slight delay in getting the second dose. It is just that you need to be safe inside your homes rather than getting exposed to the virus in the open,” said Dr Jino Joy, a geriatrician based in Kochi.

