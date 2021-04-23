Vaiga murder: Sanu may have mixed alcohol in daughter’s soft drink, allege police

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though Sanu Mohan has denied giving alcohol to his daughter Vaiga, the police claim to have unearthed evidence to show that he fed her alcohol after mixing it with a soft drink.According to police officers, Sanu purchased ‘Al Faham’ (Arabic grilled chicken) and a soft drink for his daughter while returning from Thrikkunnapuzha in Alappuzha to his flat at Kangarappady in Kochi on March 21.

“There were no traces of alcohol in the flat. So he may have fed her alcohol after mixing it with the soft drink. He also confessed that Vaiga finished it before reaching the Kumbalam toll plaza. Though he continues to deny that he gave liquor to her, the lab report confirmed the presence of alcohol inside Vaiga,” said a police officer.

The police said Sanu used to drink while driving after mixing soft drinks with alcohol. “Whenever he travels in a car, he would carry a soft drink mixed with alcohol. So he knows how to mix alcohol using a soft drink. This may be the reason why Vaiga fell unconscious,” said the police officer.

The officer said that Sanu’s car, which was recovered from Coimbatore, will be handed over to the forensic department. “The team will check the vehicle for the presence of alcohol,” the officer said. Meanwhile, the police recovered a ring and Vaiga’s bracelet -- which Sanu had pledged at a jewellery shop -- during the second day of evidence collection in Coimbatore. It is learnt that Sanu pledged the gold for around `50,000.

“We also took him to the cinema hall and the lodge where he stayed on the first two days after the crime. The team reached Salem on Thursday night. Later, After the procedure there, we will go to Bengaluru and Mumbai where he spent two days each,” said a police officer.