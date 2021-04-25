Chain-snatching spree: Kumbalangi in panic mode

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Four chain snatching incidents in the past one week has left Kumbalangi, a serene tourist village made famous by the Malayalam movie Kumbalangi Nights, in a panic mode. Residents, especially women, are scared to venture out through isolated roads these days.

Already worried over the spread of Covid-19, villagers are confused about dealing with the new menace. “Kumbalangi is a peaceful place. This spree of chain snatching incidents is new for us,” sad M P Sivadathan, a social and political activist. “The first incident happened at Kumbalangi North-side and the second one near Panchayat. Two similar attacks were reported on Wednesday and Thursday. In all these incidents, attackers came on two-wheelers.

People are already tensed about the spread of Covid-19 and this new menace has scared them further. Since chain snatchers wear helmets and masks, CCTV footage do not reveal their identities. But we are sure the persons involved are not from Kumbalangi,” he said. Kumbalangi panchayat president Leeja Thomas said all the four incidents occurred on pocket roads. While attackers managed to steal ornaments from three pedestrians, one attempt was unsuccessful. “We do not know whether same persons were involved in all the four incidents. Police said that in one case, there was only one attacker. In another incident, two people came on bike stolen from the Kakkanad area. We are witnessing such attacks for the first time,” she said.

Kumblangi panchayat has now decided to expedite the project to install CCTV cameras at 17 locations in the village. “The project was delayed due to the election. We will expedite the project soon after May 2,” she said.Police have deployed additional personals since Friday. Day-time police patrolling has also been intensified.

“We have intercepted two persons hailing from Tamil Nadu. But we did not receive enough evidence to tie them to the incidents. With the assistance of Cyber Cell, attempts are being made to identify those behind the attacks,” a police officer at Palluruthy Circle Inspector’s Office said.