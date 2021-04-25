STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Chain-snatching spree: Kumbalangi in panic mode

Four chain snatching incidents in the past one week has left Kumbalangi, a serene tourist village made famous by the Malayalam movie Kumbalangi Nights, in a panic mode.

Published: 25th April 2021 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

chain snatching

Express Illustration for chain snatching.

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Four chain snatching incidents in the past one week has left Kumbalangi, a serene tourist village made famous by the Malayalam movie Kumbalangi Nights, in a panic mode. Residents, especially women, are scared to venture out through isolated roads these days. 

Already worried over the spread of Covid-19, villagers are confused about dealing with the new menace. “Kumbalangi is a peaceful place. This spree of chain snatching incidents is new for us,” sad M P Sivadathan, a social and political activist. “The first incident happened at Kumbalangi North-side and the second one near Panchayat. Two similar attacks were reported on Wednesday and Thursday. In all these incidents, attackers came on two-wheelers.

People are already tensed about the spread of Covid-19 and this new menace has scared them further. Since chain snatchers wear helmets and masks, CCTV footage do not reveal their identities. But we are sure the persons involved are not from Kumbalangi,” he said. Kumbalangi panchayat president Leeja Thomas said all the four incidents occurred on pocket roads. While attackers managed to steal ornaments from three pedestrians, one attempt was unsuccessful. “We do not know whether same persons were involved in all the four incidents. Police said that in one case, there was only one attacker. In another incident, two people came on bike stolen from the Kakkanad area. We are witnessing such attacks for the first time,” she said.

Kumblangi panchayat has now decided to expedite the project to install CCTV cameras at 17 locations in the village. “The project was delayed due to the election. We will expedite the project soon after May 2,” she said.Police have deployed additional personals since Friday. Day-time police patrolling has also been intensified. 

“We have intercepted two persons hailing from Tamil Nadu. But we did not receive enough evidence to tie them to the incidents. With the assistance of Cyber Cell, attempts are being made to identify those behind the attacks,” a police officer at Palluruthy Circle Inspector’s Office said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chain-snatching Kumbalangi
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp