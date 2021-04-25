Man held under KAAPA for attack on youth

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Rural Police have invoked sections under the Kerala Antisocial Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) against a history-sheeter accused of allegedly assaulting a youngster at Kalady. Tony Urumeese, 33, who has been named an accused in several cases including attempt to murder, theft, assault and unlawful assembly, was slapped with KAAPA and remandedThe court had earlier granted bail to Tony in a case pertaining to the assault of Rasheed in Elamakkara.

Tony was also charged for trespassing into his house and decamping with a sum of `43,000 and a watch worth Rs 85,000. However, he flouted the bail conditions by getting involved in the assault on Manjapra native Golbin on April 8.