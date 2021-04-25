Rising TPR a cause for concern in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The high test positivity rate (TPR) recorded in Ernakulam district is a cause for concern. On Saturday, TPR stood at 21.77 per cent, while it was 25 per cent on Friday. However, according to health officials, the rising TPR is a result of the high number of Covid tests done in the district and there is no need for any panic.

“For the past few days, the district has been conducting around 15,000 Covid tests on a daily basis and therefore the cases have also gone up. Tests were conducted at all vulnerable and those regions with high TPR. We were able to identify and isolate those infected in these regions. Therefore, there is no need for any panic. As of now, even if we record double and triple cases in the coming days, we have made arrangements for their treatment,” said Ernakulam district collector S Suhas.

Medical College becomes Covid hospital

According to health officials, the non-Covid patients being treated at the hospital will be shifted to General Hospital, Ernakulam, and Taluk Hospital, Aluva. So far around 70 patients are being treated at the medical college hospital. Of the total 2,084 beds set up in the district, 1,146 are now vacant. Meanwhile, of the 16 domiciliary care centres (DCC) set up in the district, 851 beds are vacant. Along with the DCCs, nine Secondary First Line Treatment Centres with oxygen beds have been set up in the district and 417 beds are made available in these centres.

“In the coming days, 10 DCCs will also be started. Around 205 beds are now vacant at various hospitals in the district to treat Category C patients with severe symptoms,” said a health official.

Steps taken to increase oxygen beds

In the District Disaster Management Authority meeting held in Ernakulam attended by Minister V S Sunil Kumar, decisions were made to increase the number of oxygen beds in the district anticipating more Covid cases in the coming days.

A total of 2,500 oxygen beds will be set up at various centres in the district. Also, it will be made sure that all taluks have facilities of oxygen beds. 20 per cent of beds should be kept aside in all private hospitals. If required, cooperative hospitals will also be roped in for the treatment of the Covid. Along with Covid hospitals and Covid care centres facilitated in the district presently, those CFLTCs and centres roped in during the first Covid wave will also be involved in the Covid battle. After noon OP services will be suspended at government hospitals.

Covid Tracker

Tested positive- 3,320

Recovered- 821

Active cases- 32,167

Deaths on Saturday- 3

Total deaths- 487