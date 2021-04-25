STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Rising TPR a cause for concern in Ernakulam

The high test positivity rate (TPR) recorded in Ernakulam district is a cause for concern. On Saturday, TPR stood at 21.77 per cent, while it was 25 per cent on Friday.

Published: 25th April 2021 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

Senior citizens line up for spot registration of Covid vaccination at General Hospital, Ernakulam, on Thursday |  Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The high test positivity rate (TPR) recorded in Ernakulam district is a cause for concern. On Saturday, TPR stood at 21.77 per cent, while it was 25 per cent on Friday. However, according to health officials, the rising TPR is a result of the high number of Covid tests done in the district and there is no need for any panic. 

“For the past few days, the district has been conducting around 15,000 Covid tests on a daily basis and  therefore the cases have also gone up. Tests were conducted at all vulnerable and those regions with high TPR. We were able to identify and isolate those infected in these regions. Therefore, there is no need for any panic. As of now, even if we record double and triple cases in the coming days, we have made arrangements for their treatment,” said Ernakulam district collector S Suhas. 

Medical College becomes Covid hospital
According to health officials, the non-Covid patients being treated at the hospital will be shifted to General Hospital, Ernakulam, and Taluk Hospital, Aluva. So far around 70 patients are being treated at the medical college hospital. Of the total 2,084 beds set up in the district, 1,146 are now vacant. Meanwhile, of the 16 domiciliary care centres (DCC) set up in the district, 851 beds are vacant. Along with the DCCs, nine Secondary First Line Treatment Centres with oxygen beds have been set up in the district and 417 beds are made available in these centres. 

“In the coming days, 10 DCCs will also be started. Around 205 beds are now vacant at various hospitals in the district to treat Category C patients with severe symptoms,” said a health official.

Steps taken to increase oxygen beds
In the District Disaster Management Authority meeting held in Ernakulam attended by Minister V S Sunil Kumar, decisions were made to increase the number of oxygen beds in the district anticipating more Covid cases in the coming days. 

A total of 2,500 oxygen beds will be set up at various centres in the district. Also, it will be made sure that all taluks have facilities of oxygen beds. 20 per cent of beds should be kept aside in all private hospitals. If required, cooperative hospitals will also be roped in for the treatment of the Covid. Along with Covid hospitals and Covid care centres facilitated in the district presently, those CFLTCs and centres roped in during the  first Covid wave will also be involved in the Covid battle. After noon OP services will be suspended at government hospitals. 

Covid Tracker
Tested positive- 3,320 
Recovered- 821
Active cases- 32,167
Deaths on Saturday- 3
Total deaths- 487

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ernakulam COVID 19 TPR
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp