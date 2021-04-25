Sanu Mohan didn’t try to kill self: Police

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Police, which took Sanu Mohan to Goa as part of evidence collection, has found out that the accused has given several contradictory statements. Sanu, who was arrested for the murder of his daughter Vaiga, had told the police that he tried to kill himself by consuming rat poison and paracetamol tablets. But the investigation team found no truth in his claims. “As part of the evidence collection, we took him to the Rego Hotel where he spent nearly four days after the murder.

As per his statement, Sanu tried to commit suicide. But as per the evidence we gathered, he did not purchase neither rat poison nor paracetamol tablets from shops. People in the shops could not even identify Sanu. The suicide story is a fake one,” said a police officer on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, the police also found that Sanu spent Rs 45,000 at a casino in Goa. “We have collected all evidence and the amount he spent at the casino. He visited there twice,” the officer said. Since the police have to finish the evidence collection before April 29, they will take Sanu to Muradeswar, Kollur and Karwar in the coming days.