Catching the groove

Arya UR By

Express News Service

KOCHI: How does one become a perfect drummer? Anish TN, known for his acts with famous Keralabased multi-genre outfit Thaikkudam Bridge, is asked this question a lot. The veteran artist with two decades of experience is now gearing up to groom a younger generation of rhythm hunters. His drum institute, Rhythm and Grooves in Kakkanad, will be offering lessons for those interested in the craft. Anish has performed with legends including Padma Shri Hariharan, Naresh Iyer, music bands like Mother Jane, Sizosis and many other leading artists.

“Unlike old days, we have platforms like YouTube to help us learn anything we want. I have always wanted to open a drums academy for those who wish to learn the instrument, no matter how old they are. It is a dream come true for me and I wish to share my knowledge and skills with others,” Anish says. The previous year’s lockdown helped Aneesh get closer to his plans.

“I will be giving individual classes on the percussion instrument. As offline classes are not possible owing to the second wave, online classes will start from May 1. I will personally handle the sessions according to the student’s convenience. With individual sessions, I will be able to monitor the student’s skills too,” says Anish, who is also the founder of the fus ion roc k band, Rithu Raga.