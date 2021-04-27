Innovative anti-Covid face shield gets patent

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An innovative face shield, developed by Philip Daniel, a management consultant with over 35 years of experience in the automobile industry, has received a patent.Named Daniel’s Face Shield, the mask, which may help contain the spread of Covid, is transparent and fastened to the face with an elastic velcro belt. It has two filters on either side. Its fabric filters can be replaced.

A unique battery-powered air exchange system ensures that all the exhaled air is replaced and there is fresh air to breathe. The mask need not be removed to use a mobile phone or listen to music. It can also shield the wearer from air pollutants.

Conventional face masks cause discomfort prompting people to wear it wrongly. Fabric masks restrict the flow of air causing breathlessness. There is also the temptation to touch the face and mask leading to skin irritation and also bacteria formation. “Loss of identity also discourages people from wearing fabric masks,” said Philip Daniel who is looking for collaborators to commercialise his invention.

