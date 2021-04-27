Vaiga murder: Probe team returns after evidence collection

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The investigation team, which took Sanu Mohan to Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in connection with the mysterious death of his 11-year-old daughter Vaiga, has found a jacket that the accused abandoned at a hotel in Kollur. The police said the hotel employee of Beena Residency identified Sanu when they took him there on Monday.

Earlier, police got a crucial clue about Sanu after the hotel employee informed the police that he left the hotel without paying the bill. It was following this tip-off that police reached Kollur and traced Sanu in Karwar.

The team has reached Kochi at midnight. “We only have three more days for questioning Sanu. We have collected some evidence during our visits to other states. He will be interrogated again along with his family members and relatives,” said a police officer.