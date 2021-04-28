STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Brave measures

Identifying events with DJs and dance as a soft spot for drug cartels to trade and scout for new customers, Excise officials have decided to keep their eyes glued

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: All hotels including luxury five-star facilities and resorts in the city have been directed to get the necessary permission from the Excise Department before organising dance and music parties with DJs. The move comes after repeated incidents of drug trade and usage were reported at such events.  

A series of investigations conducted by the department into such events held in the city has proved that DJ parties have becomes synonymous with rave parties, where drugs are supplied and prospective buyers are identified. The new decision will be implemented after the current restrictions owing to the Covid second wave are eased. 

“We have communicated that prior permission from the excise is a must for the conduct of DJ parties even after Covid protocol is lifted,” said Excise Deputy Commissioner P Ashok Kumar. He said the probe into the recent raids at rave parties held in a few luxury hotels across the city points to the presence of organised rackets that coordinate such parties in different parts of the city and invite clients through secret social media groups. 

Customs and excise departments jointly raided late-night parties being held at nearly five luxury hotels in the city recently. Four people were arrested. Though over 100 people attended the parties, only a few had come there with the intention of trading drugs.

The excise questioned all the attendees, who included professionals. Many of them said they were there for music and fun, and not for drugs. As of now, the excise officials have decided not to evoke NDPS Act against those who attended the party, except for the four attendees who were arrested for carrying drugs.

It looks like conducting a late-evening dance party is not going to be easy in the city even after the restrictions  are lifted

New decision will be implemented after the current Covid restrictions are eased

