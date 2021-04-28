STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Smart bins to reduce Kochi’s waste woes

Despite stellar infrastructural growth, waste management has been a roadblock for the city all these years.

Published: 28th April 2021

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite stellar infrastructural growth, waste management has been a roadblock for the city all these years. Although perennial solutions will take time, temporary ones can tidy Kochi to an extent. Partnering with Better Kochi Response Group (BKRG) an NGO, Kochi Corporation is going to install ‘smart waste bins’ at major points across the city. The corporation aims to provide a small-scale facility for visitors to dump waste materials like water bottles. 

“We are planning to set up the waste bins developed by BKRG at areas like Marine Drive and Subhash Park. The idea is to avoid the rampant waste dumping in our arterial spaces. Our cleaning workers will empty them regularly,” said Mayor M Anilkumar. However, the project implementation will take a while due to the pandemic.

Still, the mayor clarified that there is no going back from the ‘No-bin city’ movement introduced by the previous council. “We are not going to erect huge bins. They will be put in areas where people gather in huge numbers. It will help the visitors drop the personal waste they generate,” said the mayor. Earlier, he inaugurated the pilot project at Panampilly Nagar on March 26.

