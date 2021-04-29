STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UK variant causing rapid spread in Ernakulam: Experts

Proportion of the virus variant in district is 50.65%, while it is 1.3% and 2.6% for the Indian and the South African strains, respectively

Published: 29th April 2021 05:52 AM

A man in protective suit stands next to a mobile COVID-19 testing kiosk outside the Ernakulam district administration headquarters in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: The fast-spreading UK variant of Covid has been detected in more than half the patients in Ernakulam district. This strain has reportedly been linked to the rapid spread of the pandemic witnessed over the past few weeks, with a high number of hospital admissions among youngsters compared to the first wave.

The district stands third in the state with respect to the prevalence of this particular strain of the virus. The proportion of the UK variant in the district is 50.65%, while it is 1.3% and 2.6% for the Indian and the South African strains, respectively. Kasaragod and Malappuram are first and second, as on date, with 66.67% and 59.38% patients detected with the mutated UK variant, respectively.Studies show that the UK strain is more transmissible and severe. The UK variant also has genetic mutation in the ‘spike’ protein, which in theory, could result in the spread of the virus more easily between people.

“Several studies conducted when the UK dealt with a surge have found that this strain is more transmissible than the previously circulating variants. Severity is also high. Many people in the early thirties are getting admitted to hospitals with severe pneumonia. Therefore, people should be vigilant and use the protection of double masking wherever there is a likelihood of interaction with other people,” said Dr Monu Varghese, a pulmonologist based in Kochi.

Another doctor with a private hospital said, in a week, 10 to 15 persons in the age-group of 32-40 were admitted to that hospital with severe breathing issues and pneumonia. “More hospital beds are getting occupied at this stage,” the doctor said.

With 5,287 persons testing positive in the district on Wednesday, the number of active cases rose to 43,853. Earlier, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had confirmed Covid super spread in Ernakulam district. “It is clear that the mutated variants are capable of spreading the virus faster. The strategy adopted by the state government to identify and isolate those infected is the only step that will reduce the spread. Now that restrictions have been announced, they should be enforced strictly in containment zones,” said Dr Gopikumar P, IMA state secretary.

UK strain more transmissible
Studies show that the UK strain is more transmissible and severe. The UK variant also has genetic mutation in the ‘spike’ protein, which in theory, could result in the spread of the virus more easily between people.  Experts have urged people to be vigilant and use the protection of double masking wherever there is a likelihood of interaction with other people.

