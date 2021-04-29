STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vaiga murder: Cops to seek extension of Sanu Mohan’s custody period

Meanwhile, the investigation team questioned Sanu for over eight hours in the presence of his family members and wife Remya. 

Published: 29th April 2021 05:52 AM

Sanu Mohan being taken to the Thrikkakara police station | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi city police, which are probing the murder of 11-year-old Vaiga, have decided to approach the court to extend the custody period of her father Sanu Mohan. Though the Kakkanad judicial first class magistrate court allowed Sanu’s custody for 10 days, the police said they need some more days to get more clarity on Sanu’s statement. His custody period ends on Thursday.

“It took us almost eight days to complete the evidence collection for which we travelled to Karnataka, Goa and Tamil Nadu. We need to get more clarity on his statements. So we are planning to approach the court for extending his custody period. We will ask his custody for one more week,” said a top police officer.Meanwhile, the investigation team questioned Sanu for over eight hours in the presence of his family members and wife Remya. 

“Even in the presence of his family members, Sanu was calm. He explained his financial issues and the reasons which led to the murder. Family members were upset after talking to Sanu as they are yet to come to terms with the reality,” said another officer.Meanwhile, it is learnt that Mumbai police will submit a custody application for Sanu Mohan in connection with the Rs 3-crore cheating case.

