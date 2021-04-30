STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Fearless frames

Vinayak Jayasree believes that art is a medium to communicate the uncomfortable truths around us

Published: 30th April 2021 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishna P S
Express News Service

KOCHI: For Vinayak Jayasree, art is both personal and political. All his frustrations always reflect on his digital paintings, his outrage on the current political environment, his fear and worries about climate change his creations are a commentary on society. Vinayak’s provocative art can elicit a deep response from his viewer.

“I was very bad at studies. My maths teacher hated me and the feeling was mutual,” quips the artists. The caricatures Vinayak drew to poke fun of his teachers formed his first art projects. “She used to make me stand outside the class and I used to draw her as animals using pens and pencils. That’s how I grew into an artist,” remembers Vinayak. The Thiruvananthapuram native was born and brought up in a lower-middle-class family. His mother was a tailor and took care of their little family. He didn’t even know about animation and art growing up. But the daily cartoons that were telecast in DD Metro, a public channel, became his initiation into the world of lines and colours.

Becoming a full-time animation artist was his dream. But it proved to be a difficult choice for Vinayak. “My mother’s first question was: ‘How much salary will you get?’ I was very hopeful and ambitious. So, without any second thought, I told her around `5 lakh. She was relieved and happy. I took a loan and worked many jobs while completing my course in Delhi. But getting a job proved to be harder than I imagined,”he remembers. Vinayak had to work without a salary for more than a year. 

His recent drawing of India covered up like a dead body, in white with arms and legs tied, reflects his fear and frustration about the oxygen shortage. “I believe in portraying the jarring reality. If it makes the viewer angry, that is expected. Do this or you might die. It is kind of harsh, I know,” he says. 

Vinayak is currently working as the creative lead of Noora Health, an NGO that works to educate and create awareness among healthcare workers and the common population about diseases like cancer and other chronic diseases and even childbirth. Since he works closely with the healthcare workers, Vinayak has seen the real impact of the pandemic on the country.

“The situation is very scary and even in Bengaluru, where I am staying right now, people are not taking it seriously,” he says.  Vinayak used to have a Twitter account, where he used to share his art. But it got suspended for speaking up against social issues. But that isn’t stopping him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp