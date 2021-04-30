STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Get your game face on

Lenovo’s flagship gaming smartphone, Lenovo Legion Duel2, is for those innovation-lovers who are bored of the regular features flooding the market

Published: 30th April 2021 06:14 AM

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: Legion Duel2 has indeed tried a bunch of new things that appeal to devoted gamers out there. With time, most gaming phones may have given up their aggressive exteriors and taken up a soft look, but the Legion has not stopped being a beast inside out. 

The phone is laid out horizontally, including the internal components. Legion Duel 2 has a 5,500mAh battery split on either side of the phone. Since all the hot components that require cooling are lined up in the middle, the sides of the phone, where you place your fingers, stay cooler. There’s a vent on each side to exhaust to keep the processor cool. 

The phone has two USB C-type ports on the side and bottom, to enable more convenient charging. The side port is more comfortable if one is charging and gaming at the same time. It comes with a 90W charging brick that has two USB C-type ports on the brick. One can plug in both of the ports simultaneously to get seamless fast charging.

The power can shoot up from zero to 50 in 13 minutes and will be fully charged in half an hour. The phone also provides charging limiters to preserve long-term battery health. The dual front-facing triangular speakers give the phone a great audio advantage, along with a 6.92 inch 144 hertz 1080p OLED display which gives the screen a sharp, immersive look.

The 720-hertz touch sampling rate is great for making cuts and moves in a game and 1,300 nits peak brightness. The phone has two haptic motors, one on each side, which gives the user a strong feel while firing and shooting, or moving around in the game. The two haptic motors vibrate when you text or when the alarm starts to ring.

The 44-megapixel live stream-ready selfie camera is situated inside the power button, oriented horizontally since its primary purpose is to stream your game directly to YouTube or Twitch. The 64-megapixel camera on the back has a 123 degree wide lens.

