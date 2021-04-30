Master of many trades

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sherin Mohammed Shibin, an aspiring scientist biotech engineer, has been selected as a finalist at the 2021 Canada Galaxy Pageant, to be held in Toronto on August 21-22, 2021. A mother of two, Sherin hails from Cherthala in Kerala and is working as a researcher in Molecular Biology. She has published several papers and is currently working at the University of Toronto.

Canada Galaxy pageant revolves around five main competitive areas photogenic qualities, interview, swimwear, fashion wear and evening gown. Sherin is competing for the title ‘Mrs Galaxy North York 2021’ with 21 other contestants in the category.

Sherin deems that Canada Galaxy Pageant is one of the best platforms to re-discover herself and at the same time she passionately wants to encourage women to continue working even after becoming mothers.

To work towards this cause, she is volunteering as Community Programs Manager for an international non-profit organization @mothersinscience, where she conducts networking events and live Instagram chats to break myths. Being a Muslim and this being her first time in the pageant, her adrenaline is pumping high. Her kids are six and seven years old and her husband is Mohammed Shibin.