Ernakulam tops in Covid vaccination of migrant labourers

KOCHI: With more than 9,000 migrant labourers administered the jab so far under the ‘Guest Vax’ drive, Ernakulam has become the district to vaccinate the most number of migrant workers in the state. As many as 35 vaccination camps have been set up in the district for the vaccination of migrant labourers.

According to health officials, as migrant workers were included in the priority list for vaccination by the state government, an action plan was set up to efficiently carry out the process. District Labour Officer P A Firoz said the remaining migrants would also be vaccinated as per the availability of doses.

“Though those registered on the Cowin portal is given priority, a spot registration facility is also available,” he said. As of Saturday, 550 migrants labourers were vaccinated at the centres set up in Angamaly, Perumbavoor, and Muvattupuzha.